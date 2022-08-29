EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus says they performed their first CardioMEMS implant procedure to support the care of patients living with heart failure in hopes of keeping them out of the hospital.

The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus

According to a press release from the hospital, the CardioMEMS HF System is a FDA-approved sensor device about the size of a paperclip that cardiologists implant through a catheter in the heart’s pulmonary artery. The sensor device remotely monitors pressure changes in the pulmonary artery (PA), an early indicator of the onset of worsening heart failure, and provides the physician with real time updates to allow for simple adjustments to care and medications, most often without requiring an appointment with the patient.

Dr. Edward Assi, Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director for Cardiology Services for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, who performed the first procedure, says, “We are incredibly excited to be expanding heart care services for our patients and our community.” Assi adds, “This device helps us easily monitor the patient’s heart pressure and quickly modify medications before another hospital stay is needed. Many heart failure patients end up experiencing multiple stays in the hospital if their PA pressure is not properly monitored – our goal is to give them better quality of life, peace of mind and less time in the hospital.”

Heart failure is the result of persistent high blood pressure, a heart attack, other forms of cardiovascular or heart disease, or birth defects. Left untreated, the Hospitals of providence says the lack of adequate blood flow could cause the organs to fail, resulting in numerous medical complications that erode a person’s quality of life and often leads to death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 6.2 million adults in the United States suffer from heart failure.

