SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University recently held a conference for those wanting to grow food, raise chickens, and milk goats.

The first-ever Homesteaders Conference was held at the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center on Research Station Drive in Shreveport.

Dr. Ron Strahan is the Regional Director for the Northwestern Region of LSU Ag Centers, and he said the Homesteaders Conference will become an annual event.

“People are really interested in where their food comes from, being able to grow their own food and have animals, egg production.”

The conference covered poultry and egg production, raising rabbits, raising meat and milk goats, food preservation, and meat processing.

Strahan stressed that people want to be able to process their food and be in more control of where their food comes from.

Attendees were provided with information regarding backyard and small-acreage food production techniques. They also learned about food preservation methods.