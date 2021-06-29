Fireworks, camping events happening in El Paso for National Parks & Recreation Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Activities are planned in the month of July in celebration of Parks and Recreation in El Paso.

El Paso County Parks and Recreations are inviting the community to enjoy events for people of all ages and abilities including fireworks, golf, and a campout.

The department will celebrate 2021 Parks and Recreation Month with the following activities scheduled:



• July 2nd – Ascarate Golf Course – 6pm-10pm

Friday Night Under the Lights Every Friday until Aug. 6)

• July 4th – Ascarate Park

4th of July Fireworks “Back With a Bang”

• July 7th – Westway Park – 8am – 11am

Rediscover Your Park

• July 14th – Risinger Park – 8am – 11am

Rediscover Your Park

• July 21st – Agua Dulce Park – 8am – 11am

Rediscover Your Park

• July 24th – Ascarate Park

Overnight Campout



Rediscover your Park Activities include: getting active with Jump ropes, Bubble Wands, Flying Disks, Toss and Catch game, Corn hole, Cone Knock down with Soccer Balls, Tennis Baseball, and Checkers. Times are subject to change.



NRPA and EP County Parks & Recreation encourages people to share their park and recreation story, as well as why their park and recreation professionals are important to them, with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRecEP.



For more information on our scheduled events visit our website www.epcountyparks.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @epcountyparks.