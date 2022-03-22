EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department responded to a residential fire off Stanton early Tuesday morning.
EPFD dispatch confirmed the call came about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 3300 block of Stanton as a condition 2 fire.
No injuries have been reported and the fire has been downgraded to condition 1.
Police has currently blocked that part of the street.
