EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department responded to a residential fire off Stanton early Tuesday morning.

EPFD dispatch confirmed the call came about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 3300 block of Stanton as a condition 2 fire.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been downgraded to condition 1.

Police has currently blocked that part of the street.

