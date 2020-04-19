Firefighters battling massive Montana Vista fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montana Vista Fire and Rescue is battling a massive recycling plant fire near Krag Street and Marvin Lane.

It was initially reported around 10:30 a.m. at a recycling yard. Multiple volunteer fire rescue units have been called to the scene and people throughout East El Paso are able to see the smoke rising from the blaze.

Montana Vista Fire and Rescue, Horizon Fire, Socorro Fire and West Valley Fire were all dispatched to the scene and have been working to extinguish the fire.

KTSM initially reported El Paso Fire had been called to assist, but EPFD officials have clarified they have not been requested. Montana Vista Fire is handling the fire at this time, and EPFD will be available if needed.

This is a developing story.