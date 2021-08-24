El Paso area firefighters battling massive Far East fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: As firefighters remain on scene continuing to put out the massive blaze in Far East El Paso, the fire is finally starting to go down.



Our KTSM 9 News crews were first on scene to witness the fire at its peak and reported that fire stared going down around 5:30 p.m.



Below is a slideshow of images showing the blaze simmering down.

PREVIOUS: El Paso County area fire crews are currently battling a blaze near Horizon Boulevard and Ascension Street in Far East El Paso. The fire started just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. A huge plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Several volunteer fire crews were on the scene battling the blaze. Due to the remote location of the fire, crews are using a relay approach to provide enough water to fight the flames.

This is a developing story and KTSM 9 News will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay tuned to KTSM 9 News on-air and online for the latest.

Video courtesy of KTSM 9 News viewer David Morales.

