Firefighter in New Mexico dies after battling blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A firefighter responding to the Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County, N.M., died from injuries he sustained on May 24 while battling the blaze.



The U.S. Forest Service announced West Yellowstone Smokejumper Tim Hart’s death on Wednesday. Hart had been flown in an air ambulance and was treated at an El Paso hospital.



“Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen.



Hart has been a wildland firefighter since 2006. He moved to the West Yellowstone Smokejumper base as a Smokejumper Squad Leader in 2019 and in 2020 as a Spotter.

A GoFundMe page was created before Hart’s death to support his wife, Michelle Koch Hart.

