EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A firearm was discovered in a faculty-only restroom at Moreno Elementary School on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7.

According to El Paso ISD, the weapon belonged to an armed security guard who was on campus as part of an armored truck service.

The school district says the security guard “inadvertently left the weapon behind in the bathroom.”

The firearm was discovered minutes after the security guard exited the restroom.

This incident is currently under investigation by El Paso ISD police and local authorities.

The armed security company has also been informed of the incident and is cooperating fully with El Paso ISD.

“The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone at Moreno Elementary School,” El Paso ISD said.