EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ruben Salazar Apartments in South-Central El Paso suffered incredible damage from a devastating fire on Sunday, Oct. 1.

El Paso Fire spokesperson confirmed to KTSM that the cause of the fire at these vacant apartments is still under investigation.

Fortunately, EPFD crews were able to contain the fire Sunday night from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Three apartment buildings were damaged by the fire with one of them collapsing, according to EPFD.

El Paso ISD’s Douglass Elementary School was lightly damaged by flames, but EPFD said it is nothing detrimental.

Among the rubble, a mural of the Virgin Mary miraculously left intact.

The complex has been vacant for three years now and is undergoing renovations as a part of the H.O.M.E. housing authority to provide nearly 300 apartment units for low-income families.

The $45 million renovation project was announced back in August of 2023.

“We know this is really important to this community so we’re going to make sure we continue with this project. It’s just a setback but we have every utmost to continue with this project and move forward with it,” said Roman Robles, public information officer with H.O.M.E. organization.

A neighbor and former resident at R. Salazar apartments Diana Hernandez said ever since the complex was vacated police would often patrol around the area before a fence was put up.

“A lot of my neighbors think they have the same opinion that it’s intentional,” said Hernandez.