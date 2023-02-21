EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An abandoned radiator shop in Las Cruces suffered heat, smoke and water damage during an early-morning fire on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The fire happened along the the 2500 block of West Picacho Avenue at about 5 a.m.



Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters “found heavy fire conditions, forced entry into the building, and attacked the fire,” according to a news release.



It took 20 firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.