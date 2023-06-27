EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park will be implementing closures to park areas due to increased fire risk starting Wednesday, June 28 and until further notice.

The National Park Service says the Southwest area of New Mexico and far west Texas are currently experiencing high to extreme fire danger.

Due to these risks, the following fire restrictions will be implemented at Guadalupe Mountains National Park: (The fire restrictions are in accordance with 36 CFR, Chapter 1, Parts 1-7 authorized by Title 54 USC, § 100751(a), according to the National Park Service)

Overnight camping at all 10 wilderness campgrounds within the park is prohibited and permitting of overnight trips in the wilderness is suspended until further notice.

All trails in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness are closed to public use. This includes all the following trails: Bear Canyon, Bowl, Blue Ridge, Bush Mountain, El Capitan, Foothills, Frijole, Juniper, Marcus, McKittrick Canyon, Permian Reef, Smith Spring, and Tejas.

The McKittrick Canyon Road, including the McKittrick Canyon Visitor Center are closed.

The Dog Canyon developed area, including the Indian Meadow Nature Trail and the Dog Canyon Campground, are closed.

The Frijole Ranch Road, the Frijole Horse Corral Campground, and the Frijole Ranch Museum are closed.

The Pine Springs area, including the Pine Springs Visitor Center, Campground, and Trailhead will remain open.

Trails in the Pine Springs area that will remain open for day use are the following:

Guadalupe Peak

Devil’s Hall

Pinery

The Salt Basin Dunes trailhead and trail remain open however caution is advised due to heat risk.