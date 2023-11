EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue/High Angle Rescue team successfully rescued a woman who had fallen off the barrier at the picnic area along Trans Mountain in El Paso’s Northwest.

Her fall was estimated to be 50 feet.

The rescue team made contact with the woman, reported that she was in stable condition and successfully rescued her.

She is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.