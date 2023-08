A vacant commercial building burned along 4600 block of Tetons in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department spokesman Enrique Dueñas said a vacant commercial building burned in a fire Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

Courtesy of Enrique Duenas/KTSM

The fire happened at 4602 Tetons in Northeast El Paso.

The firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames but were able to knock the fire down.

Crews are checking for hot spots, and the Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

No injuries were reported.