UPDATE 2: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries reported at this time. Crews checking for hotspots. Investigators on the way.

UPDATE 1: Fire upgraded to Condition 3. No injuries reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire crews are responding to a Condition 2 fire in Northeast El Paso late Friday night, Nov. 10.

The fire is at an apartment complex along the 10400 block of Rushing Road.

No injuries have been reported but the complex has been evacuated.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.