EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large fire has erupted at an apartment complex in South-Central El Paso on Sunday night, Oct. 1.
The fire is at Cypress Avenue and Eucalyptus Street. That’s near Bowie High School.
Video by Nigel Wickens/KTSM
It was initially reported as a Condition 2 but has been upgraded to Condition 4, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
Flames and smoke can be seen for miles.
Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.