EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large fire has erupted at an apartment complex in South-Central El Paso on Sunday night, Oct. 1.

The fire is at Cypress Avenue and Eucalyptus Street. That’s near Bowie High School.

Video by Nigel Wickens/KTSM

It was initially reported as a Condition 2 but has been upgraded to Condition 4, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Flames and smoke can be seen for miles.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.