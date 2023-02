SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM)- Sunland Park and Dona Ana County fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.

Fire officials said initial reports indicate the fire on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive broke out in the garage, destroying it and everything inside.

The blaze also spread to the second floor of the home just before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.