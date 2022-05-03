EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A mobile home in El Paso’s lower valley is destroyed by an early morning fire.

El Paso Fire Dept. crews rushed to the home on the 9700 hundred block of Landgren Dr. around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire dispatch told KTSM firefighters were able to knock out the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

Video KTSM captured shows the swamp cooler on top of the home partially caved in along with extensive damage caused by this fire.

No word if anyone was home when the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.