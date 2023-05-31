EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed most of a playground at Valley View Park on Sunday, May 27.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the fire at Valley View Park and found the playground to be fully engulfed in flames.

Crews contained the fire shortly after their arrival and a Las Cruces fire investigator was also dispatched, according to Las Cruces Fire Department.

The cause of the fire and estimated loss is yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.

Officials add it is unknown when the damaged playground equipment will be replaced.