EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been 30 years since the city hosted a Fire Department convention, and thanks to a 12-member delegation of the El Paso Association of Firefighters and the city’s Destination El Paso a bid was presented and awarded for our city to be a host again.

The bid was presented in July 2021 at the 47th TSAFF Biennial Convention in Rockwall, Texas and will have an immediate positive impact in our area visitor revenue and business opportunities.

Paul Thompson, President of the El Paso Association of Firefighters, said, “El Paso firefighters deliver excellent service, we’re good stewards of city resources, and we give back to the community. This convention will be another way to support our city and provide economic development. We’re proud of our city and look forward to showing it off to Texas firefighters from around the state.”

According to TSAFF represents 18,000 professional firefighters in 190 communities. Hundreds of association delegates and guests will attend the four-day convention, which addresses statewide workplace issues, legislative initiatives, and safety standards, among other issues.

TSAFF President John Riddle said, “We applaud the El Paso firefighters and the city representatives for working so hard to earn this convention. Their convention bid was extraordinary, and we’ve had excellent experiences in our recent tours of the downtown hotels and other venues. El Paso’s culture of hospitality is fantastic. We look forward to being here for our convention.”

Thompson said El Paso businesses and individuals are welcome to sponsor or support the 2023 convention. For more information, please contact the El Paso Association of Fire Fighters.

