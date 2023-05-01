A fire damaged a mobile home along the 2200 block of Dona Ana on May 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fire in Las Cruces started in a shed and then damaged a mobile home, the Las Cruces Fire Department reported.

The fire happened just before 9 a.m. Monday, May 1, along the 2200 block of Dona Ana Road.

Upon arrival, Las Cruces firefighters found a shed on fire that had extended to the mobile home. Firefighters immediately searched the structure and deployed multiple water lines to fight the fire.

“Difficult access and heavy contents hampered firefighter efforts,” according to the news release. The fire was controlled by firefighters in 45 minutes.

The fire displaced two adults, but no civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.