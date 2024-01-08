EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire that caused significant damage to a mobile home on Friday, Jan. 5, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Photos: Las Cruces Fire Department

The Fire Department says they were called out to a mobile home shortly before 5:30 p.m. that Friday, located on 120 E. Madrid Ave.

Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the mobile home. However, firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Crews then conducted a search of the home and found no occupants. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimates have not yet been determined.