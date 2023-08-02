EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fire destroyed a shed and caused significant damage to a Las Cruces home on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says shortly after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched in reference to a fire at a single-story residence on the 1800 block of east Amador Avenue in Las Cruces.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a large shed that was attached to the home and they also discovered the fire extended into the attic of the residence.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and brought it under control within 15 minutes.



A 68-year-old man who was an occupant in the home suffered minor injuries and was evaluated on scene. He declined transportation or further treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damages estimates have yet to be determined.