EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a residential fire that damaged a home on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of west Mountain Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Fire Department says the flames were visible on the side of the two-story home, however, first arriving crews had the fire under control within five minutes.

Damage to an external staircase forced firefighters to use ladders to search the second story, according to the Fire Department.

The interior of the residence suffered light smoke damage, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined.