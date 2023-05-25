EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a home late Wednesday night in response to a damaging fire.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of east Lucero Avenue and saw flames coming from a front room of the single-story home.

Crews determined the home was unoccupied and brough the fire under control within 10 minutes. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading through other areas of the home, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still under investigation.