EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early morning fire damaged a home’s garage before being extinguished by Las Cruces firefighters.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, when Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of San Patricio Loop.

Residents were evacuated safely and firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes, a release said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.