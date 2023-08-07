EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire at a former pool hall on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Fire Department says they extinguished the fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the former Q-Time pool hall building located on 1201 E Amador Ave.

The Fire Department says fire was discovered on the outside of the structure and was brought under control within minutes.

The Fire Department adds that fire damage was minimal to the building’s interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.