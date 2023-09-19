UPDATE: Multiple agencies are continuing with “fire suppression operations.” No injuries have been reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department and the Horizon Fire Department are currently responding to yard fire of recycling and scrap material in Montana Vista in far East El Paso.

Courtesy CK Milestone Photography

Courtesy CK Milestone Photography

Socorro, Montana Vista and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo fire departments are also on the scene, according to a tweet from Enrique Duenas, a spokesman for El Paso Fire.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance with traffic control on Buntline and Krag streets.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the area and is advising residents near the fire to evacuate.

This story will be updated once we learn more.

Photos courtesy of Enrique Duenas/El Paso Fire