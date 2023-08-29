UPDATE 1 (2:35 p.m.) — Train derailment at North Cotton and East Missouri: Scene handed over to Union Pacific for investigation and clean up, according to El Paso Fire. No hazardous materials present. No injuries reported. Fire crews returning to station. Exit 20 – Dallas (Eastbound) closed until further notice .

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is currently responding to a train derailment on East Missouri and North Cotton in Central El Paso.

KTSM 9 News/ Miguel Paredes

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported at this time.

TxDOT El Paso tweeted out at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, stating I-10 East at Dallas/Cotton Exit 20 is closed due to the derailment.

