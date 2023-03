UPDATE: A male in his 20s has been brought down safely from McKelligon Canyon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Unit is looking for a reported missing hiker at McKelligon Canyon in Northeast El Paso.

EPFD announced the incident via Twitter. No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information.