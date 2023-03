UPDATE: EPFD has confirmed the fire has been knocked down. A minor has been transported with minor injuries and a dog has been confirmed dead.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is currently responding to a condition two structure fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Courtesy of EPFD

EPFD are currently at Ventura Dr. and Padilla Dr. No further information has been released. We are working to gather more information.