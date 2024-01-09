EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department knocked down a condition three fire at an apartment complex in West El Paso on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9 and at least 10 residents have been displaced.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

The fire happened at the 4100 block of Westcity Ct. Fire officials say four apartments were affected and 10 residents have been displaced.

Fire officials add three cats and two dogs were rescued from the structure. No injuries have been reported.

The incident is under investigation and Red Cross is being called to assist.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.