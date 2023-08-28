UPDATE – Fire knocked down. No injuries reported. Crews checking for hotspots. Investigators en route.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Central El Paso Monday evening, Aug. 28, according to a post on the department’s X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

The fire is at Stevens Street and Alameda. The fire is described as a Condition 2 blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.