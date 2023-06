EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lincoln County, New Mexico, fire crews are fighting a wildfire east of Ruidoso Downs, according to a Facebook post by Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood.

The fire is in the area of U.S. 70 and New Mexico Highway 268.

Wood advised Lincoln County residents to “be on alert” and avoid the area. He did not say how large the fire is, but said evacuations are not needed “at this moment.”

We will update this story when we learn more.