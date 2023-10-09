EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large Condition 4 fire at a vacant apartment complex in South-Central El Paso was intentionally set or arson, the Fire Marshal’s Office has determined.

That is according to El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas.

The fire, at Cypress Avenue and Eucalyptus Street at a vacant apartment complex, sent flames and smoke shooting into the sky on Sunday, Oct. 1.

No arrests have been made at this time. The El Paso Fire Department investigators continue to work to find the person or persons responsible, Dueñas said.

Nearby buildings escaped damage, and no one was injured in the fire.

Eighteen fire units and 55 firefighters responded to the blaze.