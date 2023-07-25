EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large pile of yard waste at a landfill in Las Cruces continues to smolder on Tuesday, July 25, and city officials estimate it will continue to burn through Wednesday and possibly longer.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Foothills Landfill on the 500 block of south Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. The fire began during a large thunderstorm passing through the city, with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

The Las Cruces Fire Department was dispatched to the landfill about 11: 30 p.m. Saturday and found a large pit of raw yard waste burning. The yard waste includes branches, leaves and debris that had yet to be processed into mulch.



The pit, estimated at approximately 150-feet by 150-feet and 8-feet deep, was heavily involved in fire and the amount of yard waste was estimated at several tons, according to the City of Las Cruces.



Staff from the City of Las Cruces Solid Waste Department and Las Cruces Fire Department determined the safest and most effective way to mitigate the fire, due to its size and other factors, was to allow it to burn out on its own. The fire is contained to the pit and the smoldering debris has been closely monitored by Solid Waste staff, Las Cruces city officials said.



Officials anticipate the fire will continue to smolder through at least Wednesday afternoon and possibly longer. Residents may continue to see and smell smoke in the area for several days.



There is no immediate danger to the public. However, anyone with respiratory difficulties should avoid the area near the landfill.



Operations at the Foothills Landfill continue to run normally. Green waste continues to be accepted at the Foothills Landfill and compost is still available for pickup by Las Cruces residents.