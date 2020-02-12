Find your furry Valentine during the ‘Can’t Put a Price on Love’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services encourages you to find your furry Valentine during their “Can’t Put a Price on Love” event this Friday.

In hopes of creating love connections between pets and families, all pet adoptions will be free of charge from Feb. 14 up to Sunday, Feb. 16.

According to a release, all adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a city license.

Dogs adopted at the Mission Valley Adoption Center located at 9068 Socorro Rd., will also receive an adoption kit that includes food, a bowl, and toys.

Animal Services officials say they will be kicking off this promotion with a special lunch-time Valentine’s Day (February 14) event scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

During this kickoff event on Friday, visitors will be able to participate in doggy “speed dating” in our play yard and help give pupcakes to our shelter pets as part of their daily enrichment, a release said.