Find your furry Valentine during the ‘Can’t Put a Price on Love’ event

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services encourages you to find your furry Valentine during their “Can’t Put a Price on Love” event this Friday.

In hopes of creating love connections between pets and families, all pet adoptions will be free of charge from Feb. 14 up to Sunday, Feb. 16.

According to a release, all adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a city license.

Dogs adopted at the Mission Valley Adoption Center located at 9068 Socorro Rd., will also receive an adoption kit that includes food, a bowl, and toys.

Animal Services officials say they will be kicking off this promotion with a special lunch-time Valentine’s Day (February 14) event scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

During this kickoff event on Friday, visitors will be able to participate in doggy “speed dating” in our play yard and help give pupcakes to our shelter pets as part of their daily enrichment, a release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!"

New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking"

Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash"

Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract"

Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday"

Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner