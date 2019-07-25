El Paso ranked among best U.S. cities to rent homes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re considering renting a home, a new study suggests the Sun City is a good place to do so.

Personal finance company WalletHub recently ranked El Paso as the ninth-best city in the U.S. for renters.

According to the company, the listing was made based on factors including rental prices. cost of living, job market, and quality of life.

Scottsdale, Ariz. captured the top spot, while Bridgeport, Conn. was ranked as the worst place to rent a home.

To view the full study, click HERE.