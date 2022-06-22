EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a semi-truck that overturned and caught on fire at I-10 West at Chelsea Street.

The crash is forcing police to shut down a portion of the freeway.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and get the driver of the vehicle out.



Dispatch telling KTSM the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.



TXDOT is advising all westbound lanes at Chelsea are closed, two left lanes in the same stretch also closed headed eastbound. Expect heavy back up Wednesday morning until crews are able to clear the scene.



Stay with KTSM both on-air and online for the latest developments.