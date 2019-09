EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-wheeler truck crashed and caught on fire on Loop 375 near Dyer Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:21 a.m., sending flames into the air. The aftermath was captured in photos by the Fort Bliss Fire Department, which assisted the El Paso Fire Department at the scene.

Fort Bliss Fire Department responded to assist El Paso Fire Department very early this morning for a reported Fuel… Posted by Fort Bliss Fire Department on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The road was reopened at about 5 a.m.