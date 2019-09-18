Fewer teen pregnancies in Texas, but experts point to needed work in repeat teen births

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas had the largest drop in teen births between 2014 and 2017, according to an analysis by the United Health Foundation. Key findings from the 2019 America’s Health Rankings’ Health of Women and Children Report show the teen birth rate nationwide has also decreased.

Texas has seen a decline in the teen birth rate since the early 1990s, but still sees a higher rate than the U.S. Data compiled by the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy shows in 2014, the teen birth rate was 36.3 per 1,000 girls. In 2017, the rate was 31 per 1,000 girls.

Jennifer Biundo, policy analyst for the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, says the downward trend points to what she calls “a pretty amazing victory” from a public health perspective.

“We see a lot of different things that influence teen birth rates and fertility rates in general,” she said. “But one thing we see over and over again is that access to contraception, especially the most effective forms of contraception is really important in giving teens the ability to control their fertility.”

Texas, however, has the fourth-highest rate of repeat births in the country in 2017.

“In Texas, almost one in five births to teens are actually not the teen’s first birth,” Biundo said. “They’re the second birth or higher. Because of that, we know that one of the biggest risk factors for future teen pregnancy is a prior teen pregnancy. What that tells us is that if there’s a teen who already has one baby, that teen really needs support, making sure she can access the healthcare and the information she needs to control future fertility.”

Biundo says programs like Healthy Texas Women and Family Planning help provide these services to Texans.