EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police department responded at approximately 6:00 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive woman at Cynthia’s Cantina at 11400 Gateway East. Officers on scene concluded that a female in her 40’s was deceased

SDP was assisted by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office major Crimes Unit. They believe this is an isolated incident to the establishment and it poses no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a homicide. The Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information as it becomes available





