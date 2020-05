EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female body was discovered on private property in Socorro Texas, Tuesday.

At this time, the Socorro Police Department and the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Department are currently conducting an investigation.

It happened on Ron Street, and police ask the public to avoid the area, as this is still an active scene.

According to a release, a Medical Examiner has been called out to oversee the identification of the body.

We will update as more details become available.