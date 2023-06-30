EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s finally here! The World Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford is back and according to our film reviewer Felipa Solis, he is better than ever as Dr. Jones. Is the Fifth time the charm… the answer is yes!

We have seen Indiana Jones face it all… from Nazi’s to Prehistoric Aliens to Snakes to Large Boulders and now, more Nazi’s. The Swashbuckling Archeologist who began to take our breath away in 1981 is back to help keep the course of history… on course. We begin with a younger Indy, who is fighting the Nazi’s, as he and his co-host Basil Shaw uncover a mythical legendary artifact, The Dial of Destiny.

Fast forward to 1969, where he is retiring from a career, albeit boring as a College Professor. Enter his long-lost Goddaughter, Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is on a mission to retrace her Father and Dr. Jones’ steps to locate that Dial of Destiny. She has money on her mind, whereby Indiana Jones was all about the adventure and “righting wrongs.” When Harrison Ford says, “it’s not all fortune and glory kid,” he’s right.

So, the adventure begins by fighting a new batch of Nazi’s who want to find that Dial to go back in time and create even more damage. The Hat and the Whip are back and if you are looking to stay close to home and not vacation in the sweltering summer heat, look no further than this film, as the tours of Tangiers, Morocco and Athens are breathtaking with overwhelming cinematography.

I was a little worried about the digital “flashbacks,” but Director James Mangold built this film and story beautifully where each scene is unforgettable, and you basically don’t want to blink.

The supporting cast is just wonderful and be on the lookout for an unbelievable cameo… no spoiler alerts here, but let’s just say it’s Indiana’s friend from Spain. This is, however, Harrison Ford’s film. He is forever witty and charming, and balanced and I must admit I’m still fangirling.

He has made this role legendary, and George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s monumental finishing touches is making this film the one to watch this summer. Look for more surprises and nostalgic moments that will make you reach for the Kleenex. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the music. John Williams’ score continues to drive the film including a little music by the Beatles, David Bowie and Space Odyssey plus The Girl from Ipanema bringing it all together. Oh… and Harrison Ford jumps out of a plane… yes, he does… like only Harrison Ford can.

On the flip film scale… the most stars possible!