CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman pleaded guilty to distributing liquid meth through the mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

An investigation into Elena Barrera began in November 2020 when authorities learned that a package containing liquid meth was shipped from Mexico to Mathis.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities later found a package that contained 15 pounds of liquid meth within shampoo bottles.

They conducted a “controlled delivery” at the post office where Barrera was seen picking up the package.

“As part of her plea, Barrera admitted to using the mail to receive multiple other packages of narcotics and to recruiting others to retrieve packages of narcotics for her,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales will sentence Barrera on Jan. 30, 2024. She faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.