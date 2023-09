EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire responded to a Federal Express truck “smoking” and on fire along Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, fire dispatch said.

Photos by Skylar Soto – KTSM

One fire unit responded to the incident at 1 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Airway in the parking lot of a gas station, fire dispatch said. There were no injuries reported.

Our crew on the scene captured images of the FedEx delivery truck after it had been on fire.

No other information was immediately available.