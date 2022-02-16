EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Federal prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they are still unsure whether the government will pursue the death penalty against alleged August 3 shooter Patrick Crusius.

A trial date has not been set, but a jury trial will not happen for at least another year. Federal prosecutors are looking to hold a trial by June 2023. However, Crusius’ attorneys argue the earliest date they’d be willing to go to trial is March 2025.

Judge David Guaderrama will now decide when the trial will be held and is expected to make a final decision by the end of 2022. Defense attorney Joe Spencer says any trial date before March 2025 would deny Crusius a fair trial and would deny him due process.

The State’s case against Crusius is also still pending. In a statement released to KTSM in November, District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said her office is ready for trial as soon as a jury pool can be safely assembled.

Crusius, the alleged shooter at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019, shot and killed 23 people and injured 23 others more than two years ago, presumably with an AK-47 style rifle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.