EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albert Armendariz, Sr. United States Courthouse, located at 525 Magoffin Avenue in Downtown El Paso will be closed to the public on Friday, Sept. 22, causing several street closures.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release this week, stating that the U.S. Marshals and other federal, state, and local first responders will be conducting a live training exercise from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, causing several street closures.

The street closures to take effect on Friday, Sept. 22, are listed below:

Magoffin Ave and Florence St

Magoffin Ave and N Ochoa St

N Virginia St and Myrtle Ave

N Ochoa and Myrtle Ave

N Florence St and Myrtle Ave

“Participating agencies include the El Paso Police Department, El Paso Fire Department, and the

Federal Protective Service. Surrounding businesses, along with law enforcement and medical entities have been notified This training event is closed to the public and the press.” the U.S. Marshals Service said.