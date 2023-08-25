EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has been arrested by federal agents and is facing charges in connection with an arson fire at an historic Downtown El Paso building earlier this summer.

Noah Ochoa has been arrested by federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is facing a charge of arson of property used in interstate commerce.

In the early morning hours of July 24, El Paso firefighters responded to a fire at the Scottish Rite Temple at 301 W. Missouri Ave.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, surveillance video was captured from the scene and showed an unidentified male suspect, later identified as Noah Ochoa.

According court documents, Ochoa arrived at the side of the building around 12:25 a.m. in a gray sedan, which was described as “unique” by investigators. That vehicle was used to connect Ochoa to the crime, according to court documents. Documents did not specify how the vehicle was “unique.”

Ochoa then removed gas cans and other items from the vehicle and forced his way into the building through a door, according to court documents.

Once inside, Ochoa began pouring an “ignitable liquid” on the floor and used a lighter to ignite the vapors of the fluid, according to court documents.

Court documents say Ochoa then appeared to set his shoes and lower legs and clothing on fire as the fire spread.

He then left the building and scene.

Court documents also said that Ochoa was out on bond for aggravated assault against public officials.