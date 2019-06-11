FC Juarez joins Liga MX after MountainStar deal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Juarez once again has a top division professional soccer team.

FC Juarez will be the newest member of Liga MX, the top-level league of the Mexican Futbol Federation. The news comes after MountainStar Sports Group and several Mexican investors acquired the Certificate of Affiliation from the Puebla-based franchise Lobos de la Benemerita Universidad de Puebla or Lobos BUAP.

“The new team will bring excitement to futbol fans on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border and we intend to compete strongly,” said Alejandra De la Vega Foster, Chairwoman of FC Juarez’s Los Bravos and a co-owner of MountainStar Sports Group in a news release. But having a club at this level here will also have an impact on economic development and tourism, as well as promoting the overall growth of our region.” She added, “I have often said that sports transcend borders. It brings us together. This team is for the Borderplex.”

While Juarez gets the Certificate of Affiliation for Liga MX, Lobos BUAP will get FC Juarez’s Ascenso MX certificate.

Juarez previously had a top-division team in Los Indios de Juarez, but the team was disaffiliated in 2012.

Josh Hunt, Chairman and CEO of MountainStar Sports Group, said in a news release that a new stadium is part of the organization’s goal.

“One of our goals is to have FC Juarez play in a first-class, state-of-the-art, soccer-specific venue,” he said. “It’s still very early in the process but with the community and business support we believe exists in the Borderplex, we hope to pursue that goal.”