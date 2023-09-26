EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The FBI’s El Paso Field Office has a new special agent in charge.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named John S. Morales as the special agent in charge of the El

Paso Field Office.

Morales most recently served as the deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

Morales joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the San Juan Field

Office where he investigated violent crimes, crimes against children, drug trafficking and

cybercrimes.



In 2011, Mr. Morales was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters.



In 2014, Morales was selected as the senior supervisory resident agent in the Jacksonville

Field Office, Tallahassee Resident Agency, where he also served as the public corruption

program coordinator.



In 2017, Morales was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the San Juan Field

Office, where he oversaw national security and intelligence program matters.



In 2020, Morales was named the section chief of the Foreign Threat Tracking Task Force. In 2022, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction

Directorate. In this role he oversaw FBI Weapons of Mass Destruction-related investigations,

intelligence, and preventative countermeasures.



Morales earned bachelor’s degrees in bio-medical science and microbiology, as well as

master’s degrees in finance, accounting, and industrial management from the Inter-American

University of Puerto Rico